EOS (EOS) Price Tops $6.61 on Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. EOS has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and approximately $4.74 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $6.61 or 0.00011851 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000884 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,028,844,967 coins and its circulating supply is 952,677,888 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

