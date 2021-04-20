Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Sold by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,106 shares during the quarter. Eos Energy Enterprises comprises 2.1% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $23,091,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,669,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,164,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $1,969,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $1,542,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EOSE. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Eos Energy Enterprises Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

