Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.63.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $141.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $229.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.06.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after acquiring an additional 688,460 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after acquiring an additional 420,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

