Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Update

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ENI stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.06. ENI has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $25.23.
ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. On average, analysts forecast that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
About ENI
