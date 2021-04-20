Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $445,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,459. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $157.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

