Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 33.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,368 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up 3.5% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3,608.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 87,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,754. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.44 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.