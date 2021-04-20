Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,791.0 days.

EGHSF opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $59.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

