Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Down to $5.89

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $5.72. Endo International shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 12,597 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $760.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Endo International by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

