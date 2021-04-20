Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Trading Up 2.1%

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s stock price was up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.48 and last traded at $82.48. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 141,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

Get Endava alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Endava by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 52,469 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Endava by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Endava by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 253,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.