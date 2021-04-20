Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.36.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$46.82 on Monday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$35.80 and a 12-month high of C$46.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$45.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.70.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.0100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

