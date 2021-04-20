Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $161.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $228.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Edenor SA engages inthe provision pf electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (EDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.