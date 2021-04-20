Eminer (EM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.86 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and approximately $25.40 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Eminer has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00066771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00089518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.48 or 0.00648687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00043067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

