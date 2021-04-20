Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ ELOX opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.57.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

