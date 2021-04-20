Elitium (EUM) Market Cap Reaches $151.28 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Elitium has a market cap of $151.28 million and approximately $230,296.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.03 or 0.00009001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Elitium has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00067536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00090930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.07 or 0.00649881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00044506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.