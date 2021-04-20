Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ELROF opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Elior Group has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

