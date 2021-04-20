Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.41. 47,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,034. The stock has a market cap of $183.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

