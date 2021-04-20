Eight Capital Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$85.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.93.

TSE WPM traded up C$0.43 on Tuesday, hitting C$53.70. The stock had a trading volume of 508,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,356. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.03. The stock has a market cap of C$24.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$76.69.

In related news, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.98, for a total transaction of C$156,927.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,027,697.12. Also, Director John Brough sold 4,500 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.80, for a total value of C$215,094.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

