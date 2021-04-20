EDUCare Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.85 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 58.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded up 49.1% against the US dollar. EDUCare has a market cap of $11.85 million and approximately $18.72 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00063254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00087101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.93 or 0.00600855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00039435 BTC.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

