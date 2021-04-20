EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

EDPFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.60. 10,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,486. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $39.82 and a 52-week high of $69.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.30. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.