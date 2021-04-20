Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 12,092 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 12,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,686.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 12,945 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $17,864.10.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 27,226 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $37,844.14.

On Monday, April 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 59,982 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,775.16.

On Monday, March 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 243,310 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $396,595.30.

On Thursday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 78,880 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $118,320.00.

SREV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 390,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,785. The company has a market cap of $136.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 9.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,844,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 191,477 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

