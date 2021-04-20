Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,095,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Ecolab by 804.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after acquiring an additional 463,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after acquiring an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 880,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after acquiring an additional 340,782 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $220.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.70, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.56 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

