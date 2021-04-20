Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,626. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.56 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.70, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.77.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

