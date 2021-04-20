Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

EFR stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

