Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
EFR stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $14.15.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile
