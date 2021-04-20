easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

ESYJY has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get easyJet alerts:

ESYJY stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. 7,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.