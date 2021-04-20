Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 2.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

NYSE:T opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

