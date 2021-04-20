Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.47.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $113.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.77. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $119.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

