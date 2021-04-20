EastGroup Properties (EGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EastGroup Properties to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of EGP stock opened at $153.36 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $153.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.05. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.88.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.