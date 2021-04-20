e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

NYSE ELF opened at $29.75 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 156.59 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 18,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $551,271.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,860.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,731.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 517,755 shares of company stock worth $13,773,825. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

