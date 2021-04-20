Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 83.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of DX opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti acquired 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,173.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $99,995.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,860.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

DX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.