Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will report ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($2.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.27).

DYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DYN traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 618,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a current ratio of 81.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $32.31.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

