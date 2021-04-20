Dynamic (DYN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,899.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $25.31 million and $15,899.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00002922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,340.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,312.65 or 0.04104783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $943.03 or 0.01673810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.77 or 0.00468172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.15 or 0.00692487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.85 or 0.00535764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00059476 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.42 or 0.00432044 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.72 or 0.00244444 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,374,771 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.