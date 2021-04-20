Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Shares Down 1.4%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF)’s share price fell 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. 350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DYNDF. Raymond James cut their price target on Dye & Durham from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.