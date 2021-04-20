Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

DUK stock opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average is $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $101.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.