Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,237,200 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 943,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.3 days.

Shares of DFRYF stock opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. Dufry has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $77.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

