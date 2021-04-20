DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $141.00 to $149.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. DTE Energy traded as high as $141.57 and last traded at $141.26, with a volume of 9053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.70.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.62.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 30,100.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

