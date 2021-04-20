DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $149.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $149.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.62.

NYSE:DTE opened at $139.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $92.39 and a 12-month high of $141.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at $261,726.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,486,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,545,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

