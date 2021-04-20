DSV Panalpina A/S’s (DSDVY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of DSDVY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.60. 18,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,696. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.67. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $106.00. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

