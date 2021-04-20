Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. 237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

