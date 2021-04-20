Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Dover were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $140.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $79.87 and a 1 year high of $141.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

