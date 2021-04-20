Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 29,145 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,145 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $43,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 76,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $5.15 on Tuesday, hitting $285.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.72. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $295.00. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

