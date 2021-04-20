Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 129,910 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.92% of Nordstrom worth $55,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at $90,906,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,837 shares of company stock worth $2,271,378. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.12. 111,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.