Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,012,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $70,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 476.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 83,593 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,435 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.65.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.31. The stock had a trading volume of 18,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

