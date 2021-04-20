Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,413,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,947 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $105,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after buying an additional 822,850 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,854,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.36. 43,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,489. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.