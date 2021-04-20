Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Update

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $187,407.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,784 shares of company stock worth $3,275,505. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,313,000 after buying an additional 500,839 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,635,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of LPG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.08. 6,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,641. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $542.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.