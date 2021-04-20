Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $419.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $420.11.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $422.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $398.06. 21,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,185. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

