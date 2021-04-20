Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.26. 141,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,937.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

