Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,985,000 after buying an additional 373,301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after buying an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.