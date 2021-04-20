Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $240.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $206.00 price target (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.50.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $216.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.62. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $172.66 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Dollar General by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,035,000 after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

