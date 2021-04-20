DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,403 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

