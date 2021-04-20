DnB Asset Management AS Has $12.16 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $672,127.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 371,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,899,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $88.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average is $84.06. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.